CM Yogi Adityanath shakes hands with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in UP Assembly, watch video

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met and shook hands with Samajwadi Party chief and Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav in the state assembly. The two leaders met in the UP Legislative Assembly during oath-taking of newly-elected legislators.

The video tweeted news agency ANI shows Adityanath shaking hands with Yadav and putting his hand on the latter’s shoulder. They can then be seen exchanging a brief conversation.

Adityanath took oath as the 22nd CM of Uttar Pradesh on Friday in a grand event which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda and chief ministers of 12 BJP-ruled states. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also sworn in as deputy chief ministers.

Adityanath is the first UP CM in 35 years to return to power after trumping anti-incumbency and an aggressive opposition. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by UP Governor Anandiben Patel.

Apart from Adityanath, 27 legislators, mostly belonging to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took the oath. While Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak have been made deputy CMs, 16 and 14 legislators were sworn in as cabinet ministers and ministers of state (MoS) with independent charge, respectively.

In all, 53 people, including Adityanath, took the oath at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The BJP-led alliance had won 273 of 403 seats in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. While the BJP got 255 seats, its allies Nishad Party and the Apna Dal (S) bagged 18.