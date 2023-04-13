CM Yogi Adityanath hails UP Police after STF kills don Atiq Ahmed’s son in encounter

Soon after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed, wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised UP Police’s Special Task Force for the encounter killing of Asad Ahmed.

After the encounter, in a high-level meeting chaired by CM Yogi, to discuss the state’s law and order situation, CM Yogi congratulated the Director-General of Police, the Special Director-General (Law and Order) and the team of cops involved, and also praised their efforts to maintain the rule of law.

Asad Ahmed and another fugitive – Ghulam – were wanted in connection with the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal. They carried a Rs 5 lakh bounty on their heads.

Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad briefed the CM about the details of the encounter. The CM expressed his appreciation for the UP STF, DGP, Special DG Law and Order, and the entire team.

Congratulating the team of UP STF, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted, “This is the fate that should befall the murderers of Advocate Shri Umesh Pal and police personnel!”

“The government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the mafia. The result of this policy is before everyone today,” said Prashant Kumar, Special DG, Law & Order, Uttar Pradesh, as reported by news agency ANI.

Asad’s encounter came on a day when his fatherAtiq Ahmed was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Prayagraj in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Meanwhile, Atiq Ahmed, enroute to the Naini Jail in Prayagraj, said he is responsible for his son’s death and also urged to allow him to participate in his last rites.