CM V Narayansamy warns L-G Kiran Bedi, says SC verdict on Delhi applicable in Puducherry too

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanansamy on Wednesday welcomed the verdict of the Supreme court (Image: PTI)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanansamy on Wednesday welcomed the verdict of the Supreme court in the matter between the Delhi’s AAP government and the Lieutenant Governor and said that the top court’s decision is applicable to the Union Territory (UT) of Puducherry as well.

Like Delhi, the Union Territory of Puducherry is also in the midst of a power tussle between Chief Minister V Narayanansamy and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. In a warning to Bedi, the senior Congress leader said that he will file a contempt petition if the L-G failed to work in accordance with the apex court’s judgement.

“I welcome the verdict, and it is totally applicable for the government of Puducherry which is also a Union Territory,” Narayanansamy told news agency PTI.

Puducherry CM further said, “Whoever functions contrary to the judgment now delivered by the apex court would face serious action. I myself would file a contempt petition against those failing to act in consonance with the supreme court verdict,” reports PTI.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit also hailed the top court’s judgement. Dikshit, who had served Delhi for 15 years as CM, added that the positions and functions of the Chief Minister and L-G are very crucial. She also said that both should work together.

“What Supreme Court has said is very clear. As per Article 239 (AA) of the Constitution, Delhi is not a state, it is a Union Territory. If Delhi Government and Lieutenant Governor don’t work together then Delhi will face problems,” former Delhi CM told news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, in a landmark judgement, the apex court asked Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers. The top court also added that L-G does not have any independent authority to take a decision. The court noted, “There is no room for absolutism and there is no room for anarchism also,” reports PTI. The court also added that Delhi government has the power to legislate and govern on all issues except these three issues – police, land and law and order.

The apex court’s decision was a major victory for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government. In a tweet, CM Kejriwal held the judgement as “big victory” for the people of Delhi and democracy.

A big victory for the people of Delhi…a big victory for democracy… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 4, 2018

People of Delhi had witnessed a constant tug of war between Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor with the latest being the AAP ministers’ dharna at Raj Niwas.