CM Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurates Uttarakhand’s first City Gas Distribution system

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today inaugurated the state’s first City Gas Distribution (CGD) network at Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district. It is the country’s eighth City Gas Distribution (CGD) system. The 500 kilometer long pipeline will be completed by 2020 and provide employment to 2,000 people.

A total of ten CNG stations, one each in Jaspur, Bazpur, Khatima and Kiccha, two in Kashipur and three in Rudrapur have been identified for this pipeline. The Rs 250 crore project will cover Kashipur to Rudrapur /Pantnagar in Uttarakhand. Rawat also participated in the 9th CGD bidding round show organised by Petroleum and Natural Regulatory Authority Board.