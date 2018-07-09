CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises to make MP cities better than that of US, Congress calls it ‘joke’

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI)

Almost a year after suggesting that roads in Madhya Pradesh were better than that of the US, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has now promised that cities in the state would be better than America in next five years. Congress called it another “joke”. Speaking at a function on Saturday, the chief minister said that the state government would make state cities better than those in America. Pointing out that development works in cities were in full swing, he said that the cities of Madhya Pradesh would be most clean, beautiful and advanced cities in India.

Reacting to his statement, Congress leader Kamal Nath said it was another joke from Chouhan.

Another Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta said the chief minister represented Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency for five successive times, but towns are still in pathetic conditions.

In October 2017, addressing a meeting in the US, Chouhan had said that while he was travelling on roads in the country, he felt that roads in MP were much better.