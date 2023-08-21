CM orders suspension of Delhi govt officer accused of raping friend’s minor daughter

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday ordered the suspension of the senior officer working in the Delhi government’s Woman and Child Development Department who is accused of raping a minor girl. The CM also has sought a report from the Chief Secretary in connection with the case by 5 PM today, reports ANI.

The officer had allegedly raped the 16-year-old daughter of his friend, following his death, several times between 2020 and 2021. The accused’s wife is alleged to have terminated the girl’s pregnancy by giving her abortion pills, reported The Indian Express.

The girl is a Class 12 student studying in a school in north Delhi.

Police said that when the girl’s father died in 2020, he took her with him offering to take care of her. Her mother had agreed as they were friends.

A senior police officer told IE, “She was raped for months and got pregnant sometime in 2021. When the accused found out, he told his wife. The wife then ordered abortion pills and terminated the child’s pregnancy. As per the girl’s family, she fell sick later and was taken back by her mother. The mother later took her to doctors and specialists who found that the child was abused for months by the officer and his family.”

The officer and his wife have been booked under IPC sections 376 2f (being a guardian, commits rape on woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 323 (causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and sections of POCSO Act.