CM Nitish Kumar lays foundation stone of Bihar’s first double decker flyover

Calling it “a part of infrastructure development”, he said that it will become a symbol of development in the state. (File image: PTI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a double decker flyover in Saran district. It will be the first of its kind in the state and the longest double decker flyover in the country.

The 3.5 km long flyover will connect Gandhi Chowk and Nagarpalika Chowk in Chapra district and will be completed at a cost of Rs 411 crore in the next four years.

According to officials of Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Ltd, at present the longest double decker flyover is of 1.8 km in Mumbai.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Saran Rajiv Pratap Rudy, along with senior leaders of the Janata Dal (United) and the BJP were present at the foundation stone laying ceremony.