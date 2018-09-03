CM Manohar Parrikar, two other ministers unwell; Goa Congress demands dismissal of government

“For last 6 months administration is in turmoil… adding to the ailment of CM, two more ministers have also fallen ill,” Khalap said.

Congress’ Goa unit on Monday demanded the dismissal of BJP-led state government due to the long absence of the CM Manohar Parrikar and his two senior ministers. Senior Congress leader Ramakant Khalap said that state administration is in a turmoil for the past six months as chief minister has remained absent from the duty due to prolonged illness. “For last 6 months administration is in turmoil… adding to the ailment of CM, two more ministers have also fallen ill,” Khalap was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “We continue to pray for good health of all of them, but we can’t sit idle and watch helplessness of people of Goa… the Governor should intervene,” he added further. Khalap further demanded that Goa government be dismissed and President’s rule be imposed in the state.

Apart from Parrikar, state power minister Pandurang Madkaikar and urban development minister Francis D’Souza are down with ailments. Khalap further argued that there is no deadline when Parrikar and his ministers will be back in the state. “It is time for Governor Mridula Sinha to intervene in the matter as the state is facing a constitutional crisis,” Khalap added.

Parrikar had undergone treatment at a US hospital for a pancreatic ailment between March and June this year. The chief minister once again flew to the United States on August 10 for a follow-up and returned on August 22. However, he was once again admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai the next day and later left for the US again on doctors’ advice. The Goa Congress spokesperson further said that his party has sought an appointment with Sinha to discuss the “crisis” prevailing in the state.