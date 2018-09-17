CM Manohar Parrikar hospitalised, Congress stakes claim to form government in Goa 

Congress Chief of Goa Chandrakant Kavlekar (ANI)

Days after Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was transferred to AIIMS Delhi for treatment, the state Congress has staked its claim to form the government in the coastal state. Congress Legislature Party Chief of Goa Chandrakant Kavlekar said today that the state Congress has submitted two memorandums to Governor Mridul Sinha, and have also requested him to ensure that Goa is not thrown into another election within 18 months.

Contending that Congress was the single largest party in the state, Kavlekar further told news agency ANI that during the last election, the people of the state elected them for 5 years. Since the present government is not capable of functioning properly as Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is hospitalised, the state Congress should be given the chance to do it, he added.

“See how the government is functioning today. It is as if there is no government, even when there is one. We have numbers so we’re staking the claim,” the Congress chief said. adding that they will meet Governor Mridul Sinha tomorrow, when he returns to the state, to discuss the issue.

Incidentally, in Goa Legislative Assembly election, 2017 Congress emerged as the single largest party. The INC won 17 out of the 40 seats in Goa while BJP won 13. However, BJP along with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party, which won 3 seats each, and three other independent candidates formed a coalition to win the numbers and form the government.

The Congress’ move to stake claim to form the government after BJP president Amit Shah sent three senior party members – B L Santhosh, Ram Lal and Vinay Puranik – to Goa to take stock of the political situation in the state. The state unit of the BJP had earlier said that the Chief Minister was clearing files from the hospital and that there was “no vacancy” at the CM’s house in Goa.

Goa CM Manohar Parikkar was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi on Saturday morning to undergo treatment. The 62-year-old IIT engineer-turned-politician has been in and out of hospitals in the past few months as he is reportedly suffering from advanced stage of pancreatic cancer. Parikkar even went to the US earlier this year, to undergo treatment for the same.