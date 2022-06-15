CM Mann catching criminals born under previous govts: Kejriwal counters Opposition charge over Punjab’s deteriorating law and order

As the Opposition cornered the AAP government in Punjab over deteriorating law and order situation after the gruesome killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that his Punjab counterpart has upped the ante in his fight against criminals. Kejriwal lauded CM Mann for reining in criminals who flourished under previous governments, while pointing out that the VIP culture inside state prisons has been done away with.

Punjab में Criminals को 24-72 घंटे में जहन्नुम से भी पकड़ कर ला रहे हैं-



▪️Patiala Riots: All culprits arrested

▪️Kabaddi Player Sandeep: Murderers Jailed

▪️Mohali Blast: All accused arrested

▪️Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Punjab Police arrested Lawrence Bishnoi



“Previously, gangsters used to operate from jails. After our party came to power, all such activities were stopped. There used to be separate VIP suites for leaders. Now, all VIPs stay in the same cell as any ordinary prisoners. All cell phones have been snatched away by the jail authorities,” said Kejriwal in Delhi while launching a luxury bus service from Jalandhar to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

While vowing to get the state completely rid of gangsters, Kejriwal pointed out that more than 130 gangsters were nabbed in the last three months. Kejriwal said that whenever a crime is committed, the criminal gets caught, be it in a day or two, while saying that no criminal used to get caught under earlier administrations. He said that previously if anyone was caught committing a crime, the police department would immediately get a call seeking his or her release.

“Our police are also catching criminals in Punjab within 24-72 hours,” said the Delhi CM, while adding, “Patiala clashes accused caught within a day. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi arrested by Punjab police, Kabaddi Player Sandeep’s murderers have been jailed while all accused in the Mohali blast have been arrested.”

“I ask the Opposition, has Mann sahib brought gangsters with him? These gangsters were born under the previous government. No one can protect gangsters and anti-national elements. We will drag them from hell and put them in jail,” Kejriwal further said.