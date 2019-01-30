CM Mamata Banerjee, Rajnath Singh locks horns over violence after Amit Shah’s rally

Mamata Banerjee asked the home minister to rein in his party that was trying to create trouble in the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh are reported to have been involved in a heated argument during a call by the latter to the CM following violence near Kolkata after BJP president Amit Shah’s rally.

Mamata Banerjee asked the home minister to rein in his party that was trying to create trouble in the state. The minister had called Mamata Banerjee expressing concern over the reports of violence and arson against people participating in BJP president’s rally in East Midnapore district.

Vehicles carrying BJP workers were set on fire in clashes after Amit Shah’s rally, sources within the party told Indian Express. at least three persons were reported to be injured in clashes. However, there is no confirmation on the same.

The saffron party has alleged that buses carrying party workers returning from BJP president’s rally were ransacked and set on fire allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers.

The ruling party, on the other hand, has claimed that BJP activists attacked a local TMC office in Kanthi, vandalising it. “TMC is afraid of our strength that’s why they committed violence. Unfortunate that everything happened in front of police, attackers didn’t even spare women workers,” BJP leader Rahul Sinha was quoted as saying.

Rejecting the charges, Trinamool leader Madan Mitra had said that BJP hired hooligans from Jharkhand in order to vandalise their own vehicles. “Beginning of the end of BJP as a whole has already started & it has started from Bengal. BJP has hired some hooligans from Jharkhand. They are doing this because they have no other issue,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.