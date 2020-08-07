‘CM lacks dignity’: Samajwadi Party seeks apology from Yogi Adityanath over comments on Ayodhya mosque

Samajwadi Party has accused Yogi Adityanath of violating the oath he took while assuming charge as the Chief Minister.

The Samajwadi Party has demanded an apology from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his comment that he will not attend the inauguration of the mosque to be built in Ayodhya by the Sunni Waqf Board.

Criticising Adityanath over his remarks, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Pawan Pandey said that the CM has violated the oath he took while assuming charge as the Chief Minister.

“He is the CM of the entire state, and not only of the Hindu community. Whatever the population of Hindus and Muslims in the state, he is the CM of all. This language of the CM lacks dignity,” he said.

“He should seek an apology from the people for this,” Pandey added.

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board has set up a foundation to oversee the construction of a mosque on five acres of land in Ayodhya that was provided to it by the state government at the behest of the Supreme Court.

CM Yogi Adityanath had on Wednesday said that “as a yogi and as a Hindu” he couldn’t go for the inauguration of a mosque.

“If you ask me as a chief minister, I have no problem with any belief, religion or community. If you ask me as a yogi, I will definitely not go because as a Hindu I have the right to express my ‘upasana vidhi’ (way of worship) and act accordingly,” Adityanath had said after the bhumi pujan to begin the construction of a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister had said he is not a party in the matter and asserted that “I know, I won’t be getting any such invitation”.

When Congress was asked about CM Adityanath’s remark, party’s media cell convenor Lalan Kumar said, “We don’t have any comments on his mosque statement.” He, however, quickly credited the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi for opening the locks on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid.

The Sunni Waqf Board has proposed to construct a mosque, two centres to showcase Indo-Islamic culture and study, a charitable hospital, and a public library on a five acres land in Dhannipur village in Sohaval Tehsil of Ayodhya. The board recently set up an Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation for the purpose.

In its landmark verdict delivered on November 9, 2019, a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had unanimously ruled that the land where Babri Masjid once stood belongs to Ram Lalla and directed the government to provide an alternative land to the Muslims at a prominent location in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.