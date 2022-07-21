CM Kejriwal says will go ahead with Singapore trip after Delhi L-G denies nod

An adamant Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that he will go ahead with the Singapore trip to attend the World Cities Summit” after his request for permission was turned down by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. “This is the programme of the mayor, the Chief Minister should not go in it,” Saxena told the AAP government while rejecting a proposal to send Kejriwal to attend the August 1 summit.

“I do not agree with the advice of the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor,” Kejriwal wrote. Now, the AAP government has decided to directly approach the Ministry of External Affairs.

After the LG’s rejection, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that they will directly go to the MEA to seek clearance for CM Kejriwal.

“The LG has advised Kejriwal to not attend the conference since it is a conference of mayors. The chief ministers of other states have attended this conference in the past. Even the prime minister goes for state-related issues. This is mean politics at work. We will now approach the Ministry of External Affairs directly for political clearance and hope that they will accept our request,” Sisodia said while addressing a presser.

Earlier, Kejriwal had written to PM Narendra Modi, expressing his discontent for not being allowed to go to Singapore. “Blocking a Chief Minister from attending such an event is against the interests of the nation. Kindly grant permission,” his letter to PM Modi read.

A day after his letter, Kejriwal said, “The Government of Singapore has specially invited me to present the Delhi Model at the World Cities Summit. I am an elected Chief Minister, I am not some petty criminal; fail to understand why the Centre is blocking my Singapore visit.”

(With inputs from PTI)