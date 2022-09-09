CM Kejriwal meets Delhi L-G VK Saxena amid row over corruption charges 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in what may signal a thaw in the deteriorating ties between the two top administrators of the national capital. Saxena and Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party have been at loggerheads over the Delhi excise policy as well as the allegations against the L-G of corruption as KVIC Chairman.

The meeting between the two leaders is usually a weekly affair, though the one today came after a gap of three weeks.

“I have a weekly meeting with the LG every Friday. It didn’t happen for the last few weeks because I wasn’t in Delhi by chance. We met today in a good environment. The meeting went well and we discussed a variety of issues,” Kejriwal said after the meeting.

Also Read: Modernise all govt schools in India at once, not in instalments: Arvind Kejriwal to Centre

The Delhi CM said that he requested that the two work together to improve the functioning of MCD as lack of cleanliness was becoming an issue. The CM said that he also raised the issue of Delhi landfill sites and offered help to clear it faster.

“I told him the Delhi government will help in any way we can on these issues. I am getting a lot of complaints regarding lack of cleanliness,” the CM said.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of a defamation notice sent by the L-G to the AAP and four of its leaders over allegations levelled against him of corruption during his tenure as KVIC Chairman.



The ruling party in Delhi has alleged that two cashiers at the Khadi Gramodyog Bhawan, under the commission, had exchanged demonetised currency notes at Saxena’s behest. The cashiers were arrested and allegedly told the CBI that they had been acting on orders from Saxena, who headed the commission. Though their trial is underway in the CBI case, Saxena is not an accused, reported The Indian Express.

The AAP and Saxena got off to a rocky start ever since the latter took charge as the Delhi L-G. The AAP’s latest offensive against Saxena came after the raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence in connection with alleged corruption in the no withdrawn Delhi excise policy case. It was on Saxena’s recommendation that a CBI inquiry was ordered against Sisodia.

Also Read: Twitter flags AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s video targeting PM Modi using edited clip

Reacting to the legal notice sent by the Delhi L-G, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, addressing a press conference on Thursday, tore to pieces the legal notice and branded the L-G a “thief and a corrupt man.”

When asked about the strained ties with Saxena, Kejriwal said, “What has happened is unfortunate and should not have happened. I hope the situation will improve. Our meeting today was very cordial.”