CM Eknath Shinde breaks silence on losing project to Gujarat: ‘Uddhav govt didn’t cooperate with Vedanta-Foxconn’

Under fire for losing the Rs 1.54 lakh crore Vedanta-Foxconn project to neighbouring Gujarat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday blamed his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray for not “cooperating” with the chip manufacturers during his tenure as CM. Asking the Opposition to introspect on their own failures, Shinde stated that he did not wish to participate in a blame game.

“We formed the government only one and half months back. I don’t wish to involve myself over this blame game that has erupted ever since the project went to Gujarat. It is high time that the Opposition parties should introspect,” said Shinde, while adding that the previous administration was not cooperative with the manufacturers and the company didn’t foresee a change of guard in the Maharashtra government.

Also read| ‘Lack of commitment’: Shinde govt under fire as Gujarat stuns Maharashtra to bag Rs 1.5 lakh cr Vedanta-Foxconn project

Shinde said that not all was lost as the Vedanta group has shown keen interest in building an iPhone and TV manufacturing factory in the state. He further added that Rs 39,000 crore worth incentives were given to the manufacturing plant project.

In a letter to Shinde, former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar claimed that the project was handed over to Gujarat under pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The semiconductor and display fabrication project is important for the economic upliftment of Maharashtra, employment for the youth and overall progress of the state,” Pawar tweeted along with his letter.

Also read| Double trouble for Eknath Shinde: Two videos featuring rebel Sena MLAs spark controversy in Maharashtra

With the Russia-Ukraine war leading to a worldwide shortage of semiconductor chips, Vedanta, an Indian mining company and Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn have joined hands to set up India’s first chip factory in Gujarat. Both Vedanta and Foxconn will jointly set up the semiconductor plant along with its testing and assembly units all set up across 1,000 acres of land in Ahmedabad.