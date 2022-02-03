CM Biren Singh rejects Rahul Gandhi’s charge that Amit Shah ‘insulted’ Manipur leaders

Manipur minister Th. Biswajit Singh also criticised Rahul Gandhi over lack of understanding of Indian tradition and asked him to stop misleading the nation.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s statement in the Lok Sabha yesterday where he claimed that a delegation of leaders from Manipur was asked to take off their shoes at Amit Shah’s residence while the Home minister was himself wearing footwear. CM Biren Singh said that it’s an age-old tradition in Manipur to remove shoes outside while entering other’s houses.

“It’s an age old tradition in Manipuri culture to remove our shoes while we enter somebody’s house. Those lapdogs spreading it to be some form of insult are oblivious to Manipuri culture. Mr Rahul Gandhi may kindly take note of some Manipuri culture before speaking about Manipur,” he said.

It’s an aged old tradition in Manipuri culture to remove our shoes while we enter somebody’s house. Those lapdogs spreading it to be some form of insult are oblivious to Manipuri culture.



Mr Rahul Gandhi may kindly take note of some Manipuri culture before speaking about Manipur pic.twitter.com/DzyPWcKGGP — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 2, 2022

Manipur minister Th. Biswajit Singh also criticised Rahul Gandhi over lack of understanding of Indian tradition and asked him to stop misleading the nation. “For a person who admires #ITALY will never understand India’s Culture! Dear #RahulGandhi STOP Misleading the Nation! Spare Manipur & try your techniques somewhere else! With every such steps you are inching closer to #CongressMukhtManipur. (sic),” he tweeted.

For a person who admires #ITALY will never understand India’s Culture!



Dear #RahulGandhi STOP Misleading the Nation!



Spare Manipur & try your techniques somewhere else! With every such steps you are inching closer to #CongressMukhtManipur. pic.twitter.com/4x2PUXJpR0 — Th.Biswajit Singh (@BiswajitThongam) February 3, 2022

Yesterday, while speaking in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, Rahul Gandhi had demanded an apology from Shah over the incident. He said that the incident represents the idea of a Union of states versus the idea of a king. “A few days ago, some political leader, I am not going to name, came to me from Manipur. He was very agitated. I said ‘why are you agitated my brother’ and he said ‘Rahul Ji I have never felt as insulted as I have been a few days ago’,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal hit back at Gandhi, accusing him of bringing a “very ridiculous” charge against the Home minister. “You have touched the religious sensibilities of all our people. Can he make such comments about our religious traditions in this House? He is attacking religious traditions. It is an attack on the religious traditions of all of us,” Goyal said.