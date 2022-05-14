CM Biplab Deb resigns a year ahead of Tripura assembly elections

In a surprise move, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb stepped down from his position on Saturday. According to news agency PTI, Deb said he had submitted his resignation to the Governor.

“We are taken by surprise. Don’t know what prompted him. But obviously he had discussions with the party central leadership. The party may have some plans and we are confident that it will be good for the party,” said a minister in Deb’s Cabinet.



BJP legislature party in Tripura will meet later on Saturday evening to elect its new leader, party leaders told PTI.



“Party wants me to work to strengthen the organisation,” PTI quoted Biplab Deb as saying. Bhupender Yadav, Vinod Tawde will be observers for the election of the new chief minister.

“The 2023 election is coming, and the party wants a responsible organiser to take charge of the affairs here. A government can only be formed if the organisation is strong. After the elections, someone will obviously become the chief minister,” he added.

Soon after the resignation of Deb, the Trinamool Congress called the development as “good riddance”. “Goodbye and good riddance to the CM who failed thousands of people in Tripura! Enough damage done. So much so that even the top bosses at BJP are fed up of his incompetence,” said TMC.

TMC further said that Deb’s tenure was marked by “attacks” on opposition activists and “murder of democracy” in Tripura.

“The resignation of Deb marks the beginning of the end of the BJP in Tripura,” said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

Deb’s surprise resignation comes after several reports of BJP infighting in Tripura’s state unit surfaced in the media.