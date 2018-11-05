CM Arvind Kejriwal acquitted in defamation case filed by Sheila Dikshit’s former aide Pawan Khera

By: | Published: November 5, 2018 4:43 PM

Pawan Khera had alleged that Kejriwal had defamed Sheila Dikshit by making false charges of a nexus between power companies and the then chief minister.

defamation case, Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal defamation case, Sheila Dikshit, Pawan Khera, Pawan Khera defamation caseThe case against Kejriwal was filed in 2012. (PTI)

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Monday acquitted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal defamation case filed by Congress leader Pawan Khera in 2012. Khera had alleged that Kejriwal had defamed Sheila Dikshit by making false charges of a nexus between power companies and the then chief minister.

However, Kejriwal had questioned the authority of Khera as the allegations were not against him but the then chief minister. Khera was serving as an officer on special duty to Sheila Dikshit at the time.

The case against Kejriwal was filed in 2012. In 2013, the AAP leader was put on trial after the court observed that prima facie, a case could be made against him. Khera had accused Kejriwal of using ‘false and filthy’ language against Dikshit in a televised show.

However, Kejriwal defended the charges and said there were proofs available in public domain showing that electricity distribution companies were given undue benefit. He also questioned the authority of Khera to file the case.

“The complainant is not an aggrieved person and has no locus standi to file this complaint. The complainant is not a member of the Congress party nor he has disclosed in clear terms his relationship with Dikshit.”

The current Delhi chief minister was involved in multiple defamation cases that were filed against him for the statements and claims made during elections speeches. Earlier this year, Kejriwal tendered an apology to leaders such as Arun Jaitley and Nitin Gadkari. But, he refused to apologise to Khera.

