CM Amarinder Singh to conduct aerial survey of Punjab’s flood-hit areas tomorrow

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (PTI)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of the state’s Sangrur and Patiala districts on Tuesday. The two districts have been inundated following a breach in the Ghaggar river after heavy rains last week. “The chief minister will conduct an ariel survey of the affected areas in the villages of Moonak tehsil in Sangrur and Badshahpur in Patran tehsil of Patiala to assess the extent of damage caused to the standing crops,” a spokesperson said.

He said the chief minister would first visit the flood-hit villages in Moonak tehsil to gauge the loss caused to crops and then hold a public meeting in Dana Mandi Moonak after interacting with civil and police officials of Sangrur district. “He will then fly to Badshahpur for an aerial survey, followed by a meeting with the officials of civil and police administration of Patiala district at Dana Mandi, Badshahpur,” the spokesperson said.

Amarinder Singh will be accompanied by a team of senior officers of revenue and rehabilitation as well as water resources departments. Earlier on Monday, on the directive of the chief minister, Financial Commissioner (Revenue) K B S Sidhu visited Phulad village in Sangrur district, where the Army, NDRF and personnel drawn from various state government departments are engaged in plugging the breach for the fourth day.

He later told the chief minister that three villages – Bhunderbhaini, Surjanbhaini and Salemgarh – were affected by the breach. Amarinder Singh was informed that agricultural lands were hit in the three villages, but settlements were not affected.