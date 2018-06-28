CM Adityanath leaves UP cops in a bind – Can’t marry twice, can’t have girlfriend, live-in partner too

The information was made public by UP government spokesman Sadharthath Singh. Similar revisions were done for inspector, sub-inspector, constable etc earlier too.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday amended the police manual to mandate that its personnel working as clerks, accountants, and assistants won’t be allowed to keep a girlfriend, enter a live-in relationship or marry twice, patrika.com reported. The information was made public by UP government spokesman Sadharthath Singh. Similar revisions were done for inspector, sub-inspector, constable etc earlier too.

However, the amended rules will not allow if a policeman’s personal law allows another marriage. Meaning, that these rules will not apply to Muslim policemen. The decision was approved in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In another big directive, Adityanath has asked the state police not to conduct raids or serve warrants in the night hours, except in cases of serious crimes. Adityanath, who came across several complaints of police entering people’s house in odd hours, issued clear directives to the police against raids or serving notices in matters related to simple civil cases during the night hours, an official spokesman said.

On Sunday, a family in Lucknow’s Ashiyana police station area had complained of misbehavior by policemen in the night. After the incident, SP (North) Anurag Vats had been asked to conduct an inquiry into the episode and submit a report in two days, a Uttar Pradesh government spokesman said.

Another woman had complained to the chief minister about the harassment faced by her family at the hands of local police at midnight over some dispute. Adityanath also took note reports in a section of media of an incident of a woman being thrashed by lathis by two police constables during vehicle checking drive in the Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area.