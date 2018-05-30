Clueless four days on, Delhi Police to reconstruct DND flyway Harley ‘accident’ to locate body

Two days since a biker went missing after the accident on the DND flyway in New Delhi, Delhi Police have decided to reconstruct the incident in order to locate the rider’s whereabouts.

Two days since a biker went missing after the accident on the DND flyway in New Delhi, Delhi Police have decided to reconstruct the incident in order to locate the rider’s whereabouts. The move by the Delhi Police came four days after the Harley Davidson motorcycle and a car were found in a heavily-damaged condition on DND Flyway. Delhi police will reconstruct the accident using a dummy probe and fall in the Yamuna river to find the mysterious disappearance of the biker.

The Harley Davidson biker who went missing after the accident goes by the name Anshuman Puri. Delhi Police are looking for clues in the swamp areas along the flyway. Police are also getting in touch with the relatives of Puri as well. Cousin of the biker came to Delhi from Leh after he got to know about the incident.

The accident took a mysterious turn when the driver of the car, Toyota Etios Liva, Nishant also went missing. Delhi Police decided to check on Nishant’s whereabouts at his residence in Dwarka, however, all the cops could find was a locked apartment. Police are in touch with Bhappa Singh, the owner of the car and a relative of Nishant. Singh resides in Canada. However, as per Nishant’s father, he suspects about a possibility of a foul play about his son’s disappearance.

Police are looking into all the possibilities on how the disappearance of both biker and the driver took place. As per DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal, “We are still looking for both the car driver and biker and have enhanced the areas of the probe. Several other aspects are also being investigated.”

As per Puri’s college friend Nitin, Anshuman use to make a living from a studio set up at his house. He also said the Puri was a guitarist. Nitin said, “He (Puri) never told us that he had bought a bike. He didn’t bring it during our jam sessions. Way back in 1995, I used to be a biker and he had expressed his interests in bikes.”