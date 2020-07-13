Carrot and stick: Congress resolution demands strict action against ‘conspirators’ hours after peace offering to Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan: Congress Legislature Party backs Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Rajasthan political crisis: Hours after extending an olive branch to Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot to come to the discussion table and thrash out any ideological differences, the Congress party did a volte-face of sorts by calling for “strict disciplinary action against any office-bearer or member of Legislative Party who indulges in activities against the Congress government, party or gets involved in any conspiracy.” While the resolution did not name Pilot, the reference was obvious.

Sachin Pilot signalled a clear revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot when he parked himself at a Delhi hotel along with his supporters. Till last evening, the Pilot camp said it has the support of 30 MLAs. Pilot, it is learnt, has stuck to his claim despite Gehlot parading MLAs in his support at a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party earlier today. The chief minister claimed that 102 MLAs were present at the meeting which Pilot skipped.

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) on Monday passed a resolution supporting the Ashok Gehlot government in the state. It said the CLP condemns all undemocratic wrongful acts for weakening the party and the government. It recommended strong disciplinary action against any Congress MLA, office bearer who weakens the party.

The resolution was passed during a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence in Delhi. The resolution expressed confidence in party president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. It also blasted the BJP for trying to rip off democracy.

“This ripping off of democracy by BJP is an insult to 8 crore people of Rajasthan, they will not accept it. CLP meet expresses its confidence in Congress president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi, and unanimously supports the government led by Ashok Gehlot,” the resolution reads.

“This meet urges that strict disciplinary action be taken against any office-bearer or member of Legislative Party who indulges in activities against the Congress govt, party or gets involved in any conspiracy,” it added.

Ahead of the CLP meet, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said that Pilot and other dissident MLAs were welcome to come to the discussion table and talk. Ideological differences were acceptable, he said, but fulfilling personal ambitions at the cost of the stability of the government were not.

What came next was a clear indication of who was calling the shots in the state. Sachin Pilot’s photos were removed from hoardings at the Congress office in Jaipur. However, the posters featuring Sachin Pilot returned soon after the CLP meeting.

Pilot, who refused to attend the CLP meeting, is still in Delhi as observers await his next move. Gehlot, on the other hand, has shunted all MLAs present at the CLP meeting, to a five-star resort. The BJP, meanwhile, has asked Gehlot to prove majority at the floor of the state Assembly.