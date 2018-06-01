Cloudburst in Bamorth village of Pauri sweeps away six cowsheds

​​​
Pauri | Updated: June 1, 2018 10:22 PM
A cloudburst occurred at Bamorth village in the district this evening sweeping away six cowsheds in which a bullock was killed and as many as 10 other livestock were injured, police said. The cloudburst occurred at the top of a hillock in Bamorth village in Thalisain block of the district and the debris and muck flowing down washed away the cowsheds,  a police official Praveen Rawat said. “One bullock was killed and 10 other livestock were injured as a huge amount of muck inundated the cowsheds,” he said. There was no human casualty in the incident, he added.

