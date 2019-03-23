Clear stand on Sam Pitroda’s remarks over Pulwama attack, IAF operation in Balakot: Amit Shah tells Rahul Gandhi

Amit Shah slams Sam Pitroda for his controversial remark on Pulwama

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday asked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to clear stand on his close aide Sam Pitroda’s controversial remarks over Pulwama terror attack and India’s response to Pakistan. Addressing the media in Delhi, Shah said that the Congress has insulted martyrdom of soldiers by questioning the authenticity of the Indian Air Force’s operation in Balakot of Pakistan.

“Congress president (Rahul Gandhi) should explain it to the nation – do you consider such heinous attack (Pulwama attack) a routine incident?” he asked.

The BJP president said that the Congress is known for indulging in vote bank politics. “But can this be above national interest?” he asked Rahul.

Shah said that Pitroda’s remark about Mumbai terror attack was shocking and it was Congress’ policy to hold talks to deal with terrorism.

Watch video: Amit Shah addresses media on Saturday

“If a country shouldn’t be held responsible for deeds of 7-8 people, does Congress believe that Pakistan government and military has a connection with terror attacks here? If there is a connection, who is the culprit, Congress party should answer,” he said.

“If terror attacks shouldn’t be responded with surgical strikes and air strikes, and should be dealt with talks, is this Congress’ policy to deal with terrorism. Congress president should respond,” the BJP leader added.

Shah also questioned Rahul as to who does he support. “Doubting the Indian Air Force is not right for the national president of any party. You stand in support when slogans are raised against the country in JNU, and call it the freedom of expression,” he said.

The Congress party is facing BJP’s ire after its overseas wing president Sam Pitroda questioned the Centre’s claim of the death toll in the Balakot operation and batted for dialogue with Pakistan. He even said that it was wrong to blame every Pakistani citizen for the attack which was carried out just by a few of its people.

“I don’t know much about attacks. It happens all the time. Attack happened in Mumbai also. We could have then reacted and just sent our planes but that is not right approach. According to me that’s not how you deal with world,” Sam Pitroda told ANI.

He had also demanded proof from the government about IAF’s operation. On Mumbai attacks, he said, “Eight people (26/11 terrorists) come and do something, you don’t jump on entire nation (Pakistan). Naive to assume that just because some people came here and attacked, every citizen of that nation is to be blamed. I don’t believe in that way.”

His remark even invited sharp criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took to Twitter to say Pitroda’s remark was the start of Pakistan National Day celebrations on behalf of the Congress president.