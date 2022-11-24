Clean slate: Aaditya Thackeray says those who ill-treated people from Bihar now with BJP

Seeking to bury the past and put up a united Opposition front ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said that all communities co-existed peacefully under the erstwhile MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray while the people responsible for the ill-treatment of migrants from Bihar were now with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Aaditya is on his first-ever visit to Bihar and has held meetings with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav. “I had long been thinking of coming to Bihar. But I had been in touch with Tejashwi for sometime now. Our families shared good relationships and there had never been bitterness between us,” Aaditya said after his meeting with CM Nitish in state capital Patna.

Aaditya further said that he was looking forward to joining hands with Nitish and Tejashwi for stitching together Opposition unity in the country. “The idea is to work together,” Aaditya said, adding that alliance talks can be held at a later stage.

Asked specifically about instances of targetted attacks against migrants from Bihar in Maharashtra, Aaditya said that there was no such incident reported during his father’s tenure as Chief Minister.

Notably, the Shiv Sena — now split in two factions — has traditionally been critical of the influx of migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh into the state. While late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray was the first to call for a ‘permit’ system to check the influx of migrants from the said states, the ‘son-of-the-soil’ rhetoric has been one of the Shiv Sena’s hallmarks. Its mouthpiece Saamana has also come down heavily against migrants and championed the cause of ‘Marathi Manoos’ in Maharashtra.