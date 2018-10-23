Clean Ganga Mission: Government bodies pitch in with funds, NRIs, PIOs stay away despite PM Modi’s call

While the “private organisations” contributed Rs 19.54 crore, NRIs and PIOs donated Rs 3.76 crore notwithstanding the Modi government’s appeal to the diaspora.

The government entities have contributed more than 85 per cent to a fund set up for the Modi government’s flagship scheme of “Namami Gange: Mission Ganga Rejuvenation” while non-resident Indians (NRIs) and person of Indian origin (PIOs) have pitched in with a meagre 2 per cent. Till September 30, the Clean Ganga Fund (CGF) has a total of Rs 234.98 crore available for spending, according to the data obtained by The Indian Express under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

During the time of its establishment, the Ministry had said that it would be set up “with voluntary contributions from residents of the country and NRIs/PIOs and others to harness their enthusiasm to contribute towards the conservation of the river Ganga.” However, the data shows government departments, organisations and public sector undertakings made a contribution of received during 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 (till September 30) added up to Rs 163.49 crore, or 86.42 per cent of 189.17 crore- the total fund received since 2015, as per the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. While the “private organisations” contributed Rs 19.54 crore, NRIs and PIOs donated Rs 3.76 crore notwithstanding the Modi government’s appeal to the diaspora. The “individual” category contributed a total of Rs 2.37 crore, the IE report says.

According to reports, Rs 5,523 crore was allocated for cleaning the river between 2014 and June 2018. Rs 3,867 out of Rs 5,523 crore has been spent.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said a total of 227 projects have been taken up for the Ganga for sewage infrastructure, ghats and crematoria, river-front development, river-surface cleaning and bio-diversity conservation, among others, at a cost of Rs 22,374 crore,” Gadkari, who holds Ganga rejuvenation and water resources portfolio among others, told PTI in an interview.

What is CGF?

Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared the CGF on September 24, 2014. It was constituted in January 2015. The National Mission for Clean Ganga under the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation managed the CGF.