Clean drinking water to all households by Diwali: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (ANI)

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday held a review meeting on Mission Bhagiratha and instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements for supplying clean drinking water to all the villages by August 15 and to all households by Diwali. The Chief Minister said that by now already a major portion of the work as part of Mission Bhagiratha have been completed. He assured that the rest of the world shall be completed on a war footing to meet the time schedule, read a statement.

Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Mission Bhagiratha Vice Chairman Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MP J. Santhosh Kumar, Principal Secretary Shanti Kumari and Secretary Smita Sabarwal, among others were also present in the meeting. The Chief Minister desired that once the treated water is supplied through Mission Bhagiratha, the officials should take care that the supply to be continued uninterruptedly.

He said that since the works are coming to completion, once again, works on intake wells, water treatment plants, Over Head Service Resources (OHSR), Over Head Balancing Reservoirs (OHBR), distributive pipelines and power substations should be examined thoroughly. He further asked the concerned authorities to tour places where the pace of work is slow and not on the lines expected. He even spoke to a couple of local people’s representatives, officials, work agencies and enquired about the progress in the works.