Class X student used brother’s question paper in exam, says CBSE

The CBSE has refuted a girl student’s claim to the Kerala High Court of having been given a wrong question paper in the recent Mathematics board exam, saying she had ‘fabricated a story’ as she was ‘weak’ in the subject. In its counter-affidavit, submitted to the court last week in response to student Ameeya Saleem’s plea, the CBSE said that instead of using the 2018 question paper, she had used her brother’s question paper of 2016 for her Class X board exams, held recently.

The board further submitted that the student was weak in Mathematics, and was attempting to mislead the authorities by fabricating a story and submitting false complaints to the Board. The student had moved the court suppressing the material facts and hence was not entitled for any discretionary relief, the CBSE said in its counter.

The Court had on April 9 admitted the girl’s petition, which claimed that she was given a 2016 question paper during the Maths exam and urged that her answer sheet be assessed based on the same. She had further submitted to the court that the question paper she had received for the mathematics examination was from 2016.

The CBSE subsequently had conducted an inquiry which revealed that the petitioner was carrying a re-written question paper and she had copied the same on the answer script. The principal of Mount Carmel Vidyanikethan Senior Secondary School in Kanjikkuzhy, Kottayam, had complained to the CBSE regarding the mismatch of the mathematics question paper given to the girl student on March 28.

The high court had observed that the pendency of the case would not be a bar for the CBSE to conduct a re-test for the petitioner alone. In her complaint to the CBSE Thiruvananthapuram’s regional officer, the principal had stated that their student was given the Summative Assessment (SA) 2 paper of the year 2016 for the mathematics examination. The principal had appealed to the authorities concerned “to do something,” so that the student might not be affected.