Class X Gorakhpur boy creates fake Twitter account of DGP, takes UP Police for a ride

The matter came to light when the DGP office raised the matter with the cyber cell of the state police.

Uttar Pradesh Police were taken for a ride by a student of Class 10. The teen boy, who hails from Gorakhpur, created a fake Twitter account of Director General of Police (DGP) of UP and started directing orders. Initially, police personnel started acting thinking that the directions came from the top cop himself. Police had acted on a complaint in which a man was duped of Rs 45,000 and even recovered Rs 30,000. However, the man later turned out to be the brother of the teen boy.

The matter came to light when the DGP office raised the matter with the cyber cell of the state police. The DGP’s office claimed that though the Twitter handle was bearing the name and photo of top cop OP Singh, the account was not run by them. After a probe, the cyber cell traced the location of phone from which the account was being run. The boy ran out of luck and was eventually held along with his friends. The location of the device was found out to be Maharajganj.

It has been learnt that one person had taken Rs 45,000 from the boy’s brother promising him a job in Dubai. However, that person did not provide the job. The family then reportedly lodged a police complaint but claimed that they did not receive any support. The family members even claimed that police was sitting on the complaint.

Subsequently, the boy got the idea of creating fake Twitter account so that he could direct Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Gorakhapur. All held were released with a “warning”

Reacting to the development, DGP OP Singh said, “We took a reformative approach and let off both the school-going kids, as any action would have affected their future”. Commenting on the matter on Twitter, state police chief ’s PRO Rahul Srivastava said, “The news is not that the boys were arrested but that they were forgiven by @dgpup for the sake of their future & let off by the cops even after being arrested.”