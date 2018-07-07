Class X Bihar girl allegedly raped by two teachers, 15 students for seven months

The girl’s ordeal started in December last year when 5 male students in her school raped her. (PTI)

In a shameful incident reported from Bihar, a teenager was allegedly gang-raped in school premises. The minor has named her school principal, two teachers and 15 minor classmates in a complaint. The victim is a class 10 student at a private school in Bihar’s Saran district. The Bihar police so far have arrested the school principal, two teachers and two minors based on the complained filed by the girl. The 14-year-old narrated to police how she was gang-raped and blackmailed for the last seven months ever since her father went to jail.

A case has been registered in Ekma police station in Chhapra’s Parsagarh. The girl narrated the ordeal when her father returned from jail as she was unable to bear the traumatic torture. The police at first refused to lodge the complaint but later did so upon threatening to go senior officials. The four arrests were made after the police interrogated the accused named in the FIR from the alleged school, Deepeshwar Gyan Niketan. 14 others named in the complaint are absconding, all of them are minors. After the girl filed the complaint, a woman in charge of the police station took the minor to the headquarters’ hospital for examination.

The girl told how her ordeal started in December last year when 5 male students in her school raped her in the school toilet and filmed the incident. They threatened to make the video public and blackmailed and raped her for the next few months with other male students. The video when reached the school principal and teachers started the torture by the trio two, they too raped her for months.

The victim’s father when returned home got to know of the incident. When the father went to the school for confrontation, the father-daughter duo was manhandled and shoved away. A police team has been made to investigate the case and might be forwarded for a speedy trial.