Class 12 boy commits suicide on live chat in Kolkata, police retrieves mobile for probe

The police have initiated a probe in the case. (IE)

In a shocking incident, a Class 12 boy committed suicide during a live chat with his girlfriend in Kolkata. The police have initiated a probe in the case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) following a complaint against the mother of the boy against the girl. As per the boy’s mother, her son had a heated argument with somebody over the phone. Speaking of the day of the incident, the woman said that she had gone to sleep at 12 midnight. Soon the boy’s friends came banging on the door and said that her son had committed suicide. After they rushed to his room and found the boy hanging from the ceiling.

The mother said that she also came to know that the girl had called one of his friends to tell him that the boy was committing suicide. On Thursday the boy’s mother went to the police station to file a complaint against the girl for abetting him to take the extreme step. The police have reached the spot and retrieved the phone. A policeman, while speaking about the incident, said that the police will check the phone after the forensic test is done and that all videos will be looked into to find out the truth.

Her mother further added that although she knew of the relationship, which had reportedly ended, she did not have the slightest idea that it had started again. His friends also said that the duo often quarrelled among themselves. The failed relationship was revived on the boy’s insistence, the victim’s friends said. For the last few days the boy did not come to play football with them, they added.