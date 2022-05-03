Clashes in Jodhpur ahead of Eid; four cops injured, internet suspended

Violence clashes erupted between members of two communities in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Monday night after a dispute over flag hosting escalated into stone pelting, leaving at least policemen injured.

The incident took place at around 11 pm in Jodhpur’s Jalori Gate area. The clashes started over some flags that were put up on the occasion of Parashuram Jayanti, which is on the same day as Eid.

“There were flags of Lord Parashuram near the area where namaaz is offered. There was a dispute about removing the flags as the local Muslim community puts up a flag on the occasion of Eid,” said Additional Director General (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria.

With the area being adjacent to the Eidgah and the possibility of a large number of people offering namaaz in the area on Eid, the police commissioner intervened and did not let the crowd come near the place. “But while dispersing, tension escalated and there was stone pelting. At present, the situation is under control and internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur,” Ghumaria added.

The police lobbed tear gas shells to control the situation hours before Eid in the hometown of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who appealed to the people to maintain peace.

The chief minister asked the people to uphold brotherhood and called the incident unfortunate. “While respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all the parties to maintain peace and cooperate in restoring law and order,” he said in a tweet.

Gehlot said he has instructed the administration to maintain peace and order.