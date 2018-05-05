Clashes erupt among Banaras Hindu University students, security heightened

It is also reported that the security at Banaras Hindu University campus has been increased.

Clashes were reported from the Banaras Hindu University after a student filed a complaint with the police alleging that he and his friends were attacked inside the University premises this morning. Police have started their investigation after the complaint was raised by the student. It is also reported that the security at Banaras Hindu University campus has been increased.

The student who was attacked by the unknown people recounted the horror of the incident. “I was going for semester exams with my friends when around 10 people attacked us near Hindi Department with hockey sticks,” said the student who was attacked today morning. The student further said, “They stabbed me and hit at my neck with a country-made gun. Some were juniors, we didn’t identify others.”

Meanwhile, after the clashes at the Aligarh Muslim University over the Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait being hanged at the premises, an Islamic organisation today questioned the rationale behind the demand of some right-wing activists for its removal. “What is the rationale behind such a demand after it has been there in public view for the past 80 years? Even if someone has such a demand, they can move courts for the same… Why such a row over it?” asked Jamaat-e-Islami Hind president Maulana Syed Jalaluddin Umari.

As many as six people were injured when the police lobbed teargas shells to disperse AMU students, demanding the arrest of protesters who had earlier barged into the campus shouting slogans. Hospital sources said about 20 students were treated with injuries, though a university official gave the lower number.