Clashes break out between two communities in Punjab’s Phagwara, 3 injured

By: | Updated: February 9, 2019 1:46 AM

Those injured in the clash included two cousins belonging to one community and another youth belonging to other community, they said, adding the injured have been hospitalised.

Representational image: PTI

Tension prevailed in Phagwara in Punjab’s Kapurthala district on Friday night following a violent clash between members of two communities, resulting in injuries to three youths, police said.

The mob allegedly damaged a jeep of Deputy Superintendent of Police Gurbaj Singh, a motorcycle and a bus, police said.

The jeep was parked near the City police station on Phagwara-Banga road when the mob smashed its window panes and windshield. No one was inside the vehicle at that time, police said.

The bus driver is said to have driven away the bus from the mob. It could not be confirmed if any passenger was hurt, they said.

Both sides blamed each other for the clash, police said.

Enraged members of one community staged a dharna outside the City police station, indulged in brick-bating and blocked Phagwara–Banga road with panicky shopkeepers in the vicinity downing their shutters.

Police who were led by Phagwara SP Mandeep Singh and DSP Manpreet Singh Dhillon were keeping an eye on the situation.

