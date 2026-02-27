Clashes broke out between Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students and Delhi Police during a protest march towards the Ministry of Education. The incident has left both police personnel and students injured, leading to the detention of more than 50 protestors. The protest was organised by the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), which had called for a “Long March” from the campus to the ministry despite permission being denied for demonstrators outside university premises, police stated.

According to Delhi Police, around 400-500 students gathered on campus and began marching outside the main gate at about 3:20 pm, after which the situation escalated. Police mentioned that barricades were damaged and protestors “pelted banners and sticks, threw shoes, and even physically assaulted Delhi Police personnel, including biting,” resulting in injuries to several officers, as quoted by ANI. About 25 police personnel, including senior officers, were injured during the clash, and an FIR was registered against the protestors under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Why were JNU students protesting?

The march was part of ongoing protests related to multiple issues on campus, including demands for the implementation of the Rohith Act, the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, and action on UGC equity regulations. The JNU administration stated that the students were demanding implementation of UGC regulations despite a Supreme Court stay. It also stated that the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar did not have the authority to implement them, as reported by The Indian Express.

The tensions also relate to the rustication of five JNUSU office-bearers following a proctorial inquiry into alleged vandalism of surveillance equipment at the Ambedkar Library earlier this month. The university stated that JNUSU had “refused to address the core issue” of the rustication and maintained that disciplinary action had followed due process.

What are other claims on the clash?

While police accused protestors of violence, students leaders alleged excessive force by security personnel. The JNUSU claimed that police locked the university gates with chains and barricades and detained students when they tried to march outside the campus, as reported by ANI. The students’ union also alleged that injured students were denied medical assistance, while some detainees were taken to undisclosed locations.

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) condemned the incident and described it as the “brutal use of force” by police and demanded the immediate release of detained students.

Students also alleged that a portrait of BR Ambedkar was damaged during the police action, a claim denied by police, as reported by The Indian Express. Police stated that the protestors were stopped near the North Gate and gradually pushed back inside the campus.

As per the latest updates, a case has been registered by police at Vasant North police station and investigations are underway.