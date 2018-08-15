Clash in Uttar Pradesh’s Tanda town over loud music by kanwarias

The dispute started when a girl, who was ill, is said to have fainted due to the loud music being played by the kanwarias who were passing through the area, Singh said.(Representative image: PTI)

A group of kanwarias and local residents clashed in Tanda town of Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district on Monday night over the playing of loud music by the pilgrims, police said. The situation is under control, Onkar Singh, deputy inspector general, Faizabad range, told PTI today. The dispute started when a girl, who was ill, is said to have fainted due to the loud music being played by the kanwarias who were passing through the area, Singh said. The locals demanded that the volume be lowered, but the kanwarias allegedly started playing objectionable songs and raising objectionable slogans.

It resulted in a clash and stone-pelting that continued for nearly half-an-hour, the DIG said. Police arrived on the spot and separated the two groups. A case has been registered against 50-60 unidentified people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said. Heavy security personnel have been deployed in the area, he added.