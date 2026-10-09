CJP Protest in Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-AISA protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on Saturday has prompted extensive security preparations across Delhi. The measures include the deployment of around 23,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, preparations for detention centres, restrictions on hotels and app-based taxis, and possible curbs on Metro services and internet access.

The two groups have jointly called for the protest, with several Opposition parties also expected to participate. Delhi Police has not granted permission for the gathering, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Here is what people planning to travel through Delhi need to know about the protest, traffic restrictions, Metro services and other measures.

What’s Affected in Delhi During the CJP Protest

App-based cabs: Police are coordinating with cab aggregators to regulate movement towards Lutyens’ Delhi. Access to roads leading into the New Delhi district could be restricted.

Delhi entry points: Police have planned heightened checks at the city’s borders. People suspected of mobilising crowds for the protest could be stopped or detained.

Train movement: Delhi Police has coordinated with railway authorities to regulate train movement into the national capital for a specified period, citing the possibility of protesters arriving from outside Delhi.

Liquor shops: The Delhi government has ordered liquor stores across the city to remain closed on October 9 and 10 as a preventive measure to maintain “public order”.

Hotels and guest houses: Accommodation facilities in and around Central Delhi have been asked to remain closed or restrict fresh bookings for a specified period. Hotel owners in Paharganj and parts of South and North Delhi have been briefed about the restrictions.

Detention centres: Around 10 centres are being prepared across Delhi. These include facilities at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana and Chhatrasal Stadium, as well as locations in Narela, East Delhi and Northwest Delhi.

Internet services: Internet restrictions may be imposed in areas where detainees are housed. Depending on the security situation, curbs could extend to parts of New Delhi and Central Delhi.

CJP Delhi Protest Date and Start Timings

The CJP-AISA protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar is scheduled for Saturday (Oct 10) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. However, the information available does not specify the exact start time of the demonstration.

Several Opposition parties are also expected to join the protest. Delhi Police has stepped up preparations ahead of the gathering, anticipating a large turnout and possible mobilisation of participants from outside the national capital.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has made 221 CAPF companies, comprising around 23,000 personnel, available to Delhi Police from October 8 to 12. Five all-women paramilitary companies will also be deployed. CRPF companies are being brought in from Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.

Delhi Traffic Diversions for CJP Protest: Roads to Avoid

Delhi Police is preparing to regulate vehicle movement towards Lutyens’ Delhi and restrict access to roads leading into the New Delhi district. Officers are coordinating with app-based cab aggregators and informing operators about possible restrictions.

An earlier Delhi Traffic Police advisory, published on October 2, identified Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, GPO, Tolstoy Marg, Jantar Mantar Road, Parliament Street and adjoining roads as areas where traffic could be regulated or diverted.

However, this advisory predates the October 9 protest and does not confirm that these roads will be closed or diverted on the day of the demonstration. Commuters should check the latest Delhi Traffic Police advisories before travelling through central Delhi.

Police will also increase surveillance at Delhi’s entry points. Officers have indicated that people suspected of mobilising crowds for the protest could be stopped and detained at the borders.

Railway authorities have also been contacted to regulate train movement into Delhi for a specified period, following inputs about possible mobilisation from outside the national capital.

Delhi Metro Updates: Is Metro Running Near Jantar Mantar?

Delhi Metro services are expected to face restrictions on Saturday, October 10, amid proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in the New Delhi district. Delhi Police has proposed closing entry and exit gates at 57 Metro stations across the national capital and reducing train frequency at these stations.

According to an official communication, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, wrote to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday, requesting necessary measures at the identified stations.

The letter cited the possibility of unruly crowd movement towards sensitive locations in view of the planned protests. The proposed measures include restricting access through station gates and reducing train frequency to manage crowds and maintain security.

Commuters travelling to Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place and other parts of central Delhi should check the latest DMRC announcements before starting their journeys.

Has Delhi Police Given Permission for the CJP Protest?

No. Delhi Police has not granted permission for the CJP-AISA protest at Jantar Mantar, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Despite the absence of permission, the organisers have called for the demonstration, and several Opposition parties are expected to participate. Police are preparing for a possible influx of protesters and have coordinated with central security forces, railway authorities, cab aggregators and accommodation providers.

The final impact on traffic, Metro services and internet access will depend on official orders and the security assessment. Commuters should follow updates from Delhi Police, Delhi Traffic Police and DMRC for confirmed restrictions before travelling on Saturday.

Traders seek ban on large protests in central Delhi during festive season

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged the Centre to restrict large-scale protests in key commercial and central areas of Delhi from Navratri through Diwali, citing losses to businesses caused by demonstrations, traffic congestion and Metro service disruptions.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal called for restrictions on large gatherings at Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and Lutyens’ Delhi. The organisation also sought a permanent protest zone outside central Delhi to prevent demonstrations from disrupting commercial activity.

Goyal said the festive period, beginning with Navratri and Ramlila events on October 11, is crucial for traders, with Diwali and the wedding season expected to bring further business. CTI said the proposed restrictions were necessary to protect the interests of around 15 lakh traders in the national capital.

According to a CTI survey, business activity in Delhi’s markets has declined by around 70% over the past three days. The organisation claimed that the number of customers travelling to Delhi from outside the city for shopping had fallen from an estimated two to three lakh daily to around 40,000-50,000. Local market footfall had also dropped by more than 50%, it said.

The organisation attributed the decline to repeated Metro station closures, traffic congestion and disruptions around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and Connaught Place.

“We fully respect the right to peaceful protest in a democracy. However, when thousands gather for demonstrations in central Delhi just before the festive season, it directly affects traders,” Goyal said.

CTI general secretary Gurmeet Arora called for fresh government guidelines governing demonstrations involving more than 1,000 people at Jantar Mantar and other prominent locations.

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The organisation suggested Burari or Ramlila Maidan as possible locations for a permanent protest zone outside central Delhi.

The demands come ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s proposed protest in Delhi on October 10, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.