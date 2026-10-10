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CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Delhi Police has denied permission for the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 (Saturday). As the Centre urged states and Union Territories to strengthen security and coordinate with cops, the Supreme Court told authorities not to impose a complete ban on metro services or trains serving Delhi, warning that restrictions could disrupt the lives of ordinary commuters.

Call for protests

The protest is scheduled at Jantar Mantar and other designated sites. CJP has called the protest to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The party and student groups, including the All India Students’ Association, link their demand to alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Delhi Police rejected CJP’s request on October 9, citing procedural non-compliance and SC directions governing assemblies in the area.

A letter from Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan said authorities had concerns that CJP supporters might try to enter Delhi despite the denial. It also alleged that earlier mobilisations had involved non-compliance with lawful directions and disruptions to public order. The letter directed states and UTs to coordinate with Delhi Police, take preventive measures within the law and share intelligence in real time.

Supreme Court seeks proportionate restrictions

The Supreme Court’s observations came in a petition filed by CPI-M General Secretary MA Baby. It challenges the closure of metro stations, cancellation of Mail and Express trains due to reach New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin on October 10, and alleged interception or detention of people travelling to Delhi for the protest.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said its immediate concern was the impact on commuters, not the broader right to protest. “No complete prohibition of movement of metro should be imposed,” it said, adding that services could be regulated in a proportionate manner.

Live Updates

CJP Protest in Delhi Today LIVE News Updates:

07:10 (IST) 10 Oct 2026
CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Entry and exit shut at several metro stations in Delhi today

For security reasons, entry and exit at several Delhi Metro stations will remain closed from 9 PM on October 9 to 6 PM on October 10, 2026. Security agencies will review the situation and issue further updates as needed. Interchange facilities will remain available at all affected stations, except New Delhi Metro station.

07:00 (IST) 10 Oct 2026
CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Opposition protests, BJP dismisses them

Congress said its Jantar Mantar protest is meant “not to create ruckus, but to bring about change,” as the INDIA bloc escalates its campaign over alleged electoral-roll irregularities and demands Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. The BJP dismissed the demonstration as “drama and charade.”

Congress leader Ragini Nayak said the Opposition had raised its concerns through street protests, Parliament, press conferences, and a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, adding that the President had asked for evidence and would receive it. Congress MP Vamsi Krishna Gaddam claimed more than 300 MPs sought to meet the President, while Gurjeet Singh Aujla said the Opposition would keep pressing until Kumar resigns.

The protest targets the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which the Opposition alleges could enable large-scale voter deletions; the Election Commission and BJP reject allegations of wrongdoing. Delhi Police did not grant permission for the October 10 gathering, citing law-and-order concerns, while authorities imposed extensive security restrictions across central Delhi.

06:55 (IST) 10 Oct 2026
CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Delhi on high alert ahead of CJP protest; 25,000 security personnel deployed

Delhi has stepped up security ahead of the proposed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, deploying around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel across the city. Entry and exit restrictions are in place at around 45 metro stations, while surveillance has been tightened at city borders, railway stations, bus terminals and other sensitive locations.

06:49 (IST) 10 Oct 2026
CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Security tightened at Jantar Mantar ahead of CJP protest today

Security tightened and barricades put up at Jantar Mantar ahead of the CJP protest in the national capital today.