CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Delhi Police has denied permission for the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 (Saturday). As the Centre urged states and Union Territories to strengthen security and coordinate with cops, the Supreme Court told authorities not to impose a complete ban on metro services or trains serving Delhi, warning that restrictions could disrupt the lives of ordinary commuters.
Call for protests
The protest is scheduled at Jantar Mantar and other designated sites. CJP has called the protest to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The party and student groups, including the All India Students’ Association, link their demand to alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Delhi Police rejected CJP’s request on October 9, citing procedural non-compliance and SC directions governing assemblies in the area.
A letter from Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan said authorities had concerns that CJP supporters might try to enter Delhi despite the denial. It also alleged that earlier mobilisations had involved non-compliance with lawful directions and disruptions to public order. The letter directed states and UTs to coordinate with Delhi Police, take preventive measures within the law and share intelligence in real time.
Supreme Court seeks proportionate restrictions
The Supreme Court’s observations came in a petition filed by CPI-M General Secretary MA Baby. It challenges the closure of metro stations, cancellation of Mail and Express trains due to reach New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin on October 10, and alleged interception or detention of people travelling to Delhi for the protest.
The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said its immediate concern was the impact on commuters, not the broader right to protest. “No complete prohibition of movement of metro should be imposed,” it said, adding that services could be regulated in a proportionate manner.
CJP Protest in Delhi Today LIVE News Updates:
For security reasons, entry and exit at several Delhi Metro stations will remain closed from 9 PM on October 9 to 6 PM on October 10, 2026. Security agencies will review the situation and issue further updates as needed. Interchange facilities will remain available at all affected stations, except New Delhi Metro station.
Service Update - Revised Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 09:00 PM on 9th October, 2026 till 06:00 PM on 10th October, 2026. Further the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations except New Delhi metro station. 1. Janpath 2. Patel Chowk 3. Central Secretariat 4. Lok Kalyan Marg 5. Rajiv Chowk 6. New Delhi 7. Seva Teerth 8. Mandi House 9. Barakhamba Road 10. ITO 11. Delhi Gate 12. Khan Market 13. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg 14. Jhandewalan 15. Supreme Court 16. Indraprastha 17. Shivaji Stadium 18. Dilli Haat-INA 19. Hauz Khas 20. Jor Bagh 21. Lajpat Nagar 22. Jangpura 23. Ashram 24. Jamia Millia Islamia 25. Chawri Bazar 26. Jama Masjid 27. Karol Bagh 28. Rajendra Place 29. Vishwavidyalaya 30. Kashmere Gate 31. Inderlok 32. Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar 33. Netaji Subhash Place 34. Azadpur 35. Jahangirpuri 36. Haiderpur Badli Mor 37. Majlis Park 38. Seelampur 39. Maujpur-Babarpur 40. Jafrabad 41. Welcome 42. Yamuna Vihar 43. Khajuri Khas 44. Shahdara 45. Rithala This is in partial modification of the update shared earlier about the closure of Metro stations.— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 9, 2026
Congress said its Jantar Mantar protest is meant “not to create ruckus, but to bring about change,” as the INDIA bloc escalates its campaign over alleged electoral-roll irregularities and demands Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. The BJP dismissed the demonstration as “drama and charade.”
Congress leader Ragini Nayak said the Opposition had raised its concerns through street protests, Parliament, press conferences, and a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, adding that the President had asked for evidence and would receive it. Congress MP Vamsi Krishna Gaddam claimed more than 300 MPs sought to meet the President, while Gurjeet Singh Aujla said the Opposition would keep pressing until Kumar resigns.
The protest targets the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which the Opposition alleges could enable large-scale voter deletions; the Election Commission and BJP reject allegations of wrongdoing. Delhi Police did not grant permission for the October 10 gathering, citing law-and-order concerns, while authorities imposed extensive security restrictions across central Delhi.
Delhi has stepped up security ahead of the proposed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, deploying around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel across the city. Entry and exit restrictions are in place at around 45 metro stations, while surveillance has been tightened at city borders, railway stations, bus terminals and other sensitive locations.
Security tightened and barricades put up at Jantar Mantar ahead of the CJP protest in the national capital today.
#watch | Delhi: Security tightened, and barricades put up at Jantar Mantar ahead of the protest today. https://t.co/9CcWs0nzZO— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026