CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Delhi Police has denied permission for the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 (Saturday). As the Centre urged states and Union Territories to strengthen security and coordinate with cops, the Supreme Court told authorities not to impose a complete ban on metro services or trains serving Delhi, warning that restrictions could disrupt the lives of ordinary commuters.

Call for protests

The protest is scheduled at Jantar Mantar and other designated sites. CJP has called the protest to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The party and student groups, including the All India Students’ Association, link their demand to alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Delhi Police rejected CJP’s request on October 9, citing procedural non-compliance and SC directions governing assemblies in the area.

A letter from Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan said authorities had concerns that CJP supporters might try to enter Delhi despite the denial. It also alleged that earlier mobilisations had involved non-compliance with lawful directions and disruptions to public order. The letter directed states and UTs to coordinate with Delhi Police, take preventive measures within the law and share intelligence in real time.

Supreme Court seeks proportionate restrictions

The Supreme Court’s observations came in a petition filed by CPI-M General Secretary MA Baby. It challenges the closure of metro stations, cancellation of Mail and Express trains due to reach New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin on October 10, and alleged interception or detention of people travelling to Delhi for the protest.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said its immediate concern was the impact on commuters, not the broader right to protest. “No complete prohibition of movement of metro should be imposed,” it said, adding that services could be regulated in a proportionate manner.

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