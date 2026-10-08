The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will hold a ‘Chappal protest’ in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 8, while also participating in a People’s Tribunal on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The party has linked the Chappal protest to women’s safety and said the tribunal will highlight the cases of people who were allegedly removed from the voters list during the SIR exercise.

CJP Bengaluru protest: Time and venue



The programme will begin at 10.30 am on Thursday, October 8, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. The People’s Tribunal on SIR will be held first, followed by the ‘Chappal protest’.

CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka announced the programme on Wednesday and asked people to join the events.



“Action packed Thursday for Bengaluru! Freedom Park, 10.30am onwards. This Thursday, Oct 8, we will be attending the People’s tribunal on SIR, interacting with Kannadigas who have been wrongfully removed from the voters list. This would be followed by a “Chappal protest” in solidarity with our women. Look forward to seeing you all in large numbers!” Ranka said in a post.



People’s Tribunal on SIR: What will be discussed?



The People’s Tribunal is being organised by civil society groups from across Karnataka. It will focus on concerns surrounding the SIR exercise, particularly cases of voters who, according to the organisers, have been removed from the electoral rolls.

CJP said its representatives would interact with Kannadigas who claim to have been affected by the revision exercise. The party has demanded that deletions made during the SIR be scrapped and that electoral rolls prepared before the exercise be retained.

The organisation has also sought the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging irregularities in the electoral process.

The tribunal comes as part of the wider campaign against the SIR exercise. Civil society groups supporting the tribunal have raised concerns over the impact of the revision on voters across Karnataka.

Chappal protest: What is CJP demanding?



The People’s Tribunal will be followed by CJP’s ‘Chappal protest’, which the organisation says is being held in solidarity with women and to highlight concerns over women’s safety.

CJP has described the protest as part of its wider campaign on issues affecting women. Ranka, while announcing the Bengaluru programme, specifically linked the Chappal protest to women’s safety and called for people to participate in large numbers.

The protest will also form part of CJP’s broader political campaign against the Election Commission and its opposition to the SIR exercise. The party has demanded the scrapping of voter deletions and the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Who will attend CJP’s Bengaluru protest?



CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, spokesperson Saurav Das and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka are expected to participate in the programme.



Actor Prakash Raj is also expected to attend along with representatives of youth and civil society organisations. He urged citizens to participate in the People’s Tribunal and the protest.

“People’s Tribunal by Cockroaches..Dipke.Ashuthosh.. Sourav and all the youth organisations and the civil society.. The victims of SIR from across the state will be present . requesting all the citizens to participate in this fight to save our Democracy.. come join us tomorrow 8th October at Freedom Park. Bengaluru, he said.

YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee is also expected to join the protest. CJP shared a video of Rathee on Wednesday ahead of the programme.

Gyanesh, it’s done bro



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XHaTlRizXS — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) October 7, 2026

The programme will therefore combine two separate themes: the People’s Tribunal’s focus on SIR and electoral-roll concerns, followed by CJP’s Chappal protest centred on women’s safety.