CJI sexual harassment case: Plea seeks restriction on media from publishing allegations

By: |
Published: April 27, 2019 3:41:14 PM

The petition, which is likely to come up for hearing on April 29, sought immediate restriction on the media from further telecasting or publishing the allegations till conclusion of the three-judge panel's enquiry.

CJI, sexual harassment case, Plea, restriction on media, sexual harassment allegations, ranjan gogoiCJI sexual harassment case: Plea seeks restriction on media from publishing allegations

A voluntary organisation has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court asking it to restrain the media from publishing the allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi by a former Supreme Court employee. The petition, which is likely to come up for hearing on April 29, sought immediate restriction on the media from further telecasting or publishing the allegations till conclusion of the three-judge panel’s enquiry.

The plea, filed by NGO Anti Corruption Council of India, said publication of allegations against the CJI directly hits the Indian judicial system. Besides electronic and print media, the plea sought directions for social media platforms.

The petition has arrayed as parties the Ministries of Law and Justice and Information and Broadcasting, the Delhi government, the Press Council of India and the Delhi Police Commissioner. Directions have been sought for WhatsApp, Google, YouTube and LinkedIn Corporation and news website Scroll.in.

The allegations levelled by the former Supreme Court staff are being enquired into by a three-judge panel of the apex court which held its first proceeding on Friday. The plea alleged it suspects involvement of “anti-national elements” in this act and if publication of these allegations is not restricted, “people will lose faith in the Indian judicial system”, and the “vast damage” caused to the nation and its people would be “irreparable”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. CJI sexual harassment case: Plea seeks restriction on media from publishing allegations
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition