CJI Ranjan Gogoi writes to Centre, recommends Justice SA Bobde’s appointment as his successor

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has written a letter to the government recommending Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde to be appointed as his successor, news agency PTI reported citing official sources. CJI Gogoi retires from the post on November 17 this year. Bobde would be the 47th Chief Justice of India.

The letter by the incumbent CJI to the Ministry of Law and Justice on the appointment of his successor is part of a protocol wherein the outgoing CJI recommends who should be appointed as the next Chief Justice of India.

Justice Bodbe is the second senior-most judge in the Supreme Court after CJI Gogoi who was appointed as the 46th Chief Justice of India on October 8, 2018. CJI Gogoi retires from his post on November 17.

Justice Bodbe, 64, will take oath as the 47th Chief Justice of India after incumbent CJI Ranjan Gogoi vacates the office next month. He is a former Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court. Bobde was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on April 12, 2013. He is due to retire on April 23, 2021.

Justice Bodbe hails from Nagpur, Maharashtra. Justice Bodbe also serves as the Chancellor of Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai and Maharashtra nation Law University, Nagpur.