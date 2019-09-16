CJI Ranjan Gogoi says will visit Kashmir amid concerns over access to justice

A view of a closed market during restrictions in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Monday said that he would visit the Jammu and Kashmir High Court based in Srinagar himself amid allegations that litigants were facing difficulties approaching the High Court. Gogoi said he would go and oversee the functioning of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. “It’s very very serious if people are unable to approach the HC, I will myself visit Srinagar,” Gogoi said while hearing a plea on the restrictions imposed after the abrogation of Article 370. The petition had been filed by child rights activists Enakshi Ganguly and Shanta Sinha on the condition of children following the abrogation of Article 370. They claimed that they were facing difficulties accessing the high court.

Hearing a clutch of petitions on Kashmir, the Supreme Court also directed the government to ensure that normalcy is restored in Kashmir as soon as possible. Kashmir has been on a lockdown since Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was scrapped by the Narendra Modi government on August 5.

The apex court also sought the Centre’s response on former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah’s alleged detention. MDMK leader Vaiko had filed a plea asking that Farooq Abdullah be presented in the court. The plea claimed that Abdullah has been illegally detained.