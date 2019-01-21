CJI Ranjan Gogoi recuses from hearing plea challenging M Nageswara Rao’s appointment as interim CBI Director

A bench comprising CJI and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was hearing the PIL filed by the NGO. The plea will now be heard on January 24 by another bench. (File)

Adding another twist to the ongoing developments at the helm of the Central Bureau of Investigation, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi today recused himself from hearing a plea challenging the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as interim CBI director. CJI has said that he cannot hear the plea as he would be part of the committee meeting to select the next director of the agency on january 24. The petition was filed by the NGO, Common Cause, against the appointment of IPS officer Rao as interim chief.

A bench comprising CJI and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was hearing the PIL filed by the NGO. The plea will now be heard on January 24 by another bench.

The plea has challenged Rao’s appointment and has sought transparency in the process of short-listing, selection and appointment of the CBI Director. The petition states that the appointment of Rao was not made on the basis of recommendations of the high powered selection committee, as mandated under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

The petitioners have contended that the government cannot give charge of CBI Director without the recommendations of high powered committee. So, the government order giving Rao the charge of CBI Director is illegal and against appointment procedure under Section 4A of DSPE Act, the petition states.

The high-powered selection committee comprises the prime minister, the leader of the largest opposition party and the CJI or his nominee judge of the apex court.

Last week, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner NGO Common Cause and RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj, appealed to the Court to hear the matter. The CJI told Bhushan that it was ‘definitely not possible’ to hear the matter on January 18, and the Court had said that the plea would be heard next week.

The high-powered committee had transferred Verma out of the CBI and gave the charge of the agency to Additional Director Rao who was also incharge for 77 days when Verma and his deputy Asthana were on forced leave.

Soon after taking charge, Rao had reverted all transfer decisions taken by Verma restoring the position of officials as on January 8.