CJI Ranjan Gogoi backs Narendra Modi government over appointment of judges

By: | Updated: February 24, 2019 4:00 PM

CJI Ranjan Gogoi is the head of the three-member collegium that is responsible for the appointment of high court judge.

Ranjan Gogoi', Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi government, appointement of judges, Supreme court, Chief Justice of India, india newsChief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi. (Reuters)

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Friday backed the Narendra Modi government over the appointment of judges to the higher judiciary. Gogoi cleared the air regarding the delay in the appointment of judges and said that if there was any delay then it was because of the collegium and not the Union of India. This statement by the Chief Justice of India comes after, a petition was heard that was filed by a Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) which is a non-government organization (NGO), according to a Hindustan Times report.

Ranjan Gogoi is the head of the three-member collegium that is responsible for the appointment of high court judge. The CJI disagreed with the petition by CPIL that stated that the government had been sitting on recommendations made by the collegium to appoint high court judges.

The bench hearing the petition included CJI Gogoi along with Justice Sanjiv Khanna. The observed that, “How can you say that? Appointment are happening, some of the names are pending with the collegium. As the Chief Justice, I am telling you that whatever is pending is mostly before the collegium. There are almost 70-80 proposals pending before the Supreme Court collegium and hardly 27 before the government.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. CJI Ranjan Gogoi backs Narendra Modi government over appointment of judges
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition