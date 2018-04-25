CJI impeachment: ‘Wrong’, says Mamata Banerjee; Congress reacts, she is ‘ready to touch’ Modi-Shah feet

The Trinamool Congress supremo said she had told UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi about the lack of evidence as well as “no-majority” issues.”

CJI Dipak Misra impeachment: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has blamed the Congress over the rejection of impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India (CJI). She categorically termed the move by the Congress and other parties as “wrong”. While interacting with News18 Bengali channel on Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress supremo said she had told UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi about the lack of evidence as well as “no-majority” issues.”

Hinting the Congress didn’t listen to her objection to the impeachment motion, which was also derided by top jurists of the country, Banerjee told the channel: “I told Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi against CJI impeachment. I told them to gather more evidence. I told them there is no majority.”

Banerjee’s statement came a day after Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected impeachment motion moved by Congress and six other parties. Naidu had termed the motion as “neither tenable nor admissible”.

Meanwhile, the Congress has hit out Banerjee, claiming the West Bengal CM is sympathetic to BJP. West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan said the TMC supremo does not want any “alliance” against BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). “Mamata doesn’t want any alliance against NDA. She is ready even to touch feet of PM Modi and Amit Shah. She keeps BJP happy to escape Saradha scam.”

Federal Front

Talking about the possibility of federal front ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Banerjee has sent the ball in Congress’ court. She said it is up to the Congress to decide whether they will join the federal front or not. Banerjee has also put forward a condition before Congress, saying it has to agree to the one-on-one formula. “The Congress is there in Karnataka. Why should I go there? Similarly, DMK is in Tamil Nadu, TRS is in Telangana, Akhilesh (Yadav) is there in Uttar Pradesh. We will give support to them,” she told the news channel.

On poll-violence in West Bengal

Banerjee also lashed out at the certain sections of media and opposition parties like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and CPI-M for spreading false news of violence ahead of West Bengal Panchayat Election. Banerjee said the opposition parties have so far filed 96,000 nominations, which she claimed is much than previous three panchayat polls. The TMC chief claimed violence has taken place in “a few areas” out of 58,000 booths across the state.

Banerjee said the regional media is misleading the national media. She also criticised the opposition for approaching the courts frequently. Banerjee has also expressed displeasure over proceedings of the state Election Commission.

BJP is the main opposition

Mamata Banerjee has termed BJP as the “challenger” in the Panchayat election. She also criticised the “strategy” adopted by BJP in the upcoming Panchayat polls. Asserting that BJP is “responsible” for the current situation in the state, she said the saffron party has brought outsiders from Jharkhand to create disturbance in the state. She also alleged that BJP is pumping huge amount of money in the state ahead of rural body polls.

According to Banerjee, PM Narendra Modi and BJP would find it difficult to win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She claimed that decisions taken by Modi government will bring the downfall of the BJP government. “From demonetisation to GST, everything has gone against BJP,” she said. “During the Modi government’s tenure so far, prices of petrol and diesel have gone up. Neither banking system nor the anyone’s data and life are safe,” she said.

Banerjee further said that incidents like Kathua and Unnao are frequently taking place in BJP-ruled states. She also asked, “why there is no question on the state-sponsored encounters that are taking place in Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh.”