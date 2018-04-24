CJI impeachment row: Venkaiah Naidu hits back at criticism, says decision not taken in haste

“Decision to reject impeachment motion against CJI was not hasty, came after over a month of ‘due diligence’,” Naidu said.

A day after the Opposition led by the Congress mounted a full-frontal attack on the Vice President for rejecting a motion to impeach CJI Dipak Misra, Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, has responded to the allegations that the decision was taken in haste. Naidu said that decision came after a month of due diligence. “Decision to reject impeachment motion against CJI was not hasty, came after over a month of ‘due diligence’,” Naidu said. He added that his decision maintained strict conformity with provisions of Constitution and Judges Inquiry Act. “I had responsibility cast on me. I have done my job and am satisfied with it,” he said. Lashing out at MPs, the vice-president said that the RS Chairman’s office “not a mere post office” but a constitutional functionary.

