​​​
  3. CJI impeachment row: Venkaiah Naidu hits back at criticism, says decision not taken in haste

CJI impeachment row: Venkaiah Naidu hits back at criticism, says decision not taken in haste

A day after the Opposition led by the Congress mounted a full-frontal attack on the Vice President for rejecting a motion to impeach CJI Dipak Misra, Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, has responded to the allegations that the decision was taken in haste.

By: | Published: April 24, 2018 4:44 PM
CJI, chief justice of india, impeachment row, Venkaiah Naidu, cji impeachment motion, congress, dipak misra, kapil sibal “Decision to reject impeachment motion against CJI was not hasty, came after over a month of ‘due diligence’,” Naidu said.

A day after the Opposition led by the Congress mounted a full-frontal attack on the Vice President for rejecting a motion to impeach CJI Dipak Misra, Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, has responded to the allegations that the decision was taken in haste. Naidu said that decision came after a month of due diligence. “Decision to reject impeachment motion against CJI was not hasty, came after over a month of ‘due diligence’,” Naidu said. He added that his decision maintained strict conformity with provisions of Constitution and Judges Inquiry Act. “I had responsibility cast on me. I have done my job and am satisfied with it,” he said. Lashing out at MPs, the vice-president said that the RS Chairman’s office “not a mere post office” but a constitutional functionary.

Further inputs awaited

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top