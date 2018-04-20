CJI impeachment motion Updates: Seven parties want Dipak Misra out, FM Arun Jaitley slams move

The motion was signed by 71 Member of Parliaments as against the required number of 50 members.

CJI impeachment row Updates Seven political parties have moved motion to impeach Chief Justie of India, Dipak Misra, Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said today. The motion was signed by 71 Member of Parliaments as against the required number of 50 members.

Here are all the UPDATES on CJI Dipak Misra’s impeachment:

4.40 pm: Arun Jaitley, in Facebook post, said: “The impeachment of a Judge of the Supreme Court is to be done only in the case of either his “incapacity” or on “proven misconduct”.”

4.30 pm: Arun Jaitley, in Facebook post, said that Congress Party and its friends have started using impeachment as a political tool.

4.20 pm: Arun Jaitley, in Facebook post, said both Houses of Parliament as political houses have been conferred the judicial power of impeachment.

4.10 pm: Arun Jaitley explains his view of when and how a lawmaker should excercise his power of impeachment: Both Houses of Parliament as political houses have been conferred the judicial power of impeachment. Thus a judicial power is exercised by a political house. Each Member has to act as a Judge. He has to independently review the facts and the evidence.

3.10 pm: Arun Jaitley’s reply to impeachment motion: The Congress Party and its friends have started using impeachment as a political tool. Impeachment is a process by which you remove the holder of office in order to protect the dignity of an office.

3.00 pm: Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid says that he is not in the loop. Khurshid has also expressed his disagreement with the development.

2: 25 pm: I am not party to or privy with discussions that have taken place between different parties and for me to reflect specifically on whether the grounds are justified would be unfair: Salman Khurshid, Congress on the Impeachment Motion against CJI Dipak Misra

2:20 pm: Impeachment is too serious a matter to be played with frivolously on the grounds of disagreement with any judgement or point of view of the Court.: Salman Khurshid, Congress on the Impeachment Motion against CJI Dipak Misra

2:15 pm: It is absolutely false that Manmohan Singh did not sign the Impeachment Motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra: Kapil Sibal, Congress

1.50 pm: Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweets: “There is no hope left, everything is managed” say Judge Loya’s family. I want to tell them, there is hope. There is hope because millions of Indians can see the truth. India will not allow Judge Loya to be forgotten.”

1.45 pm: On being asked if the move is taken in wake of SC’s verdict in Judge Loya death case, Kapil Sibal replied that the move is apolitical.

1.43 pm: The MPs who signed the notice belong to the Congress, the NCP, the CPI-M and CPI, the SP and the BSP.

1.40 pm: Statement issued by seven Opposition Parties led by LoP Rajya Sabha GN Azad on impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India.

1.37 pm: Kapil Sibal says, “the Chief Justice of India has misused his position and this amounts to misbehavior.”

1.36 pm: Kapil Sibal on why Congress moved the motion: We had the option of keeping quiet, but we have taken an oath on the Constitution that we will protect it from all kinds of attacks, This is our democratic, constitutional right.

1.35 pm: Kapil Sibal on process of the impeachment: the constitution has only one way to rectify it. There is no other way forward than to move for the impeachment of the CJI, and we do so with a very sad heart.

1.34 pm: As representatives of the people, we are empowered to hold the Chief Justice accountable just as we are accountable to the people: Kapil Sibal

1.33 pm: Congress leader Kapil Sibal says democracy can thrive only when the Judiciary stands firm, independent of the executive, and discharges its duty honestly.

1.30 pm: Congress leader Kapil Sibal says that majesty of the law is more important that the majesty of any office.

1.27 pm: Sibal explains party’s decision to media, he asks, “when the judges of the Supreme Court themselves believe that the Judiciary’s independence is at threat, alluding to the functioning of the office of the CJI, should the nation stand still and do nothing?”

1.24 pm: Speaking to media, Kapil Sibal said: “We wish this day had never come in the fabric of our constitutional framework.”

1.23 pm: Ghulam Nabi Azad transfers the mic to Kapil Sibal to further address the matter on the issue. Sibal is considered as legal expert in the party.

1.21 pm: Speaking on the matter, Ghulam Nabi Azad said: “71 MPs had signed the impeachment motion (against CJI) but as 7 have retired the number is now 64.” He adds: “We have more than the minimum requirement needed to entertain the motion and we are sure that the Hon Chairman will take action.”

1.20 pm: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad says that their motion is based on 5 charges of misbehaviour by CJI Dipak Misra.

1.18 pm: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that motion to sack Justice Dipak Misra has been signed by 71 MPs.

1.16 pm: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that 7 parties have moved a motion to sack Justice Dipak Misra.

1.14 pm: Taking up a petition in a related matter, the Supreme Court today termed as very unfortunate the public statements, including those made by lawmakers, on impeachment of judges.