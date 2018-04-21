CJI impeachment: Kiren Rijiju attacks Congress, says ‘it doesn’t trust people, country’s institutions’

Union minister Kiren Rijiju (Reuters)

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party for raising doubts over the country’s institutions and saying ‘democracy is in danger’. He said that people have lost faith in the Congress and thus the party has stopped trusting people and country’s institutions like Army, Supreme Court, Election Commission and others.

“They don’t trust Army. They don’t trust CJI. They don’t trust SC. They don’t trust EC. They don’t trust EVMs. They don’t trust RBI. They don’t trust PMO. They don’t trust President. And they saying Democracy in Danger!!” Rijiju said in a tweet.

Rijiju’s remark comes a day after the Congress and seven other political parties moved an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. The impeachment petition, signed by 64 Rajya Sabha MPs, was submitted to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

On Friday, Rijiju had lashed out at the Congress for criticising the Supreme Court on the verdict in the death case of judge BH Loya. He said that if the BJP was in place of the Congress, the ‘whole pseudo-secularists gang’ would have created havoc and told the whole world that judiciary in India is under severe threat.

A massive political slugfest erupted earlier this week after the Supreme Court dismissed petitions seeks a SIT probe into the death of judge Loya. While the BJP leaders alleged that the pleas were a conspiracy by the Congress, the grand old party rejected the ‘natural death theory’ and said that it was a ‘sad letter day’ in India’s history.

Judge Loya had died in December 2014 in Nagpur where he had gone to attend a wedding ceremony. He was holding a trial in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case involving BJP president Amit Shah.