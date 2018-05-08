CJI impeachment: Congress withdraws plea challenging Vennkaiah Naidu’s decision, lawyers question SC decision on bench

File pic of Supreme Court of India

In a dramatic twist, senior lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal today said that he will withdraw the petition filed by two Rajya Sabha MPs contesting Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu’s decision to reject the impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra. As the Constitutional bench met today to take up the plea of the Congress MPs, Sibal questioned the order for setting up a five-judge Constitutional bench to hear the plea.

The lawyer also demanded a detailed copy of CJI Dipak Misra’s order yesterday to set up a Constitutional bench where no representation was given to the four ‘rebel’ senior-most judges of the top court. Sibal argued that CJI Dipak Misra was not in authority to set up a Constitutional bench as the impeachment notice of the opposition was moved against him.

To this, the SC bench refused to share the administrative copy of the order and noted that everything is unprecedented in the matter and why not argue first on the merits.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan who appeared for the petitioners said that the matter was mentioned before the court number 2 yesterday. The court said that it will look into the matter and asked us to come tomorrow (Tuesday). But the registrar in the evening mentioned the matter has been listed before the court number 6.”

“Sibal who was appearing for the (Congress) MPs, said how this matter could have come to be to listed before a Constitutional bench. He said that it has never happened before. We need to know if the CJI has passed the order, we need to know on what ground the bench was set up. He (Sibal) said that we will challenge the order if the bench was set up the CJI by exercising his power of the master of roster. The bench unfortunately said they wouldn’t like to go into the matter and share the copy of the administrative order and told him to argue on the merits. Sibal then said that if you are not ready to share copy of the administrative order, allow us to withdraw the petition. The court then allowed to withdraw the petition.”