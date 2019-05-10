CJI harassment case: 35 people detained for protesting at Mandi House

Published: May 10, 2019 3:45:38 PM

Thirty-five people, including 25 women, were detained Friday for trying to carry out a protest march at Mandi House against the enquiry procedure adopted in the sexual harassment complaint against CJI Ranjan Gogoi, a senior police officer said. Heavy police force was deployed in the area in view of the protest which was organised by several women organisations. They were taken to the Mandir Marg police station, the officer said. On Wednesday, 17 women were detained while they were protesting in Connaught Place.

Gogoi on Monday got a clean chit from the apex court’s In-House Inquiry Committee which “has found no substance” in the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by a former woman employee of the Supreme Court. Raising objection to the clean chit given to Gogoi, several protesters, mainly women, holding banners were protesting at Gate No 7 of the Connaught place metro station. They were asked to protest at Jantar Mantar but they continued to protest at Connaught place.

Seventeen women were detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station. However, they were released later, police had said. That came a day after 55 protesters, mostly women lawyers and activists, were detained outside the Supreme Court here. Activist Annie Raja said the complete negation and violation of legal procedure and existing rules of law is unacceptable. “It will set a precedent that will have a very dangerous impact in the coming year,” she added. The three-member committee, which completed its task in 14 days, proceeded ex-parte as the woman had opted out of the inquiry on April 30 after participating for three days.

